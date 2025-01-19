Whitener Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.6% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,135.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 222,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 852,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,517,000 after purchasing an additional 29,746 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 56,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.3% in the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.65.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $161.35 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $146.28 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $379.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,110. The trade was a 12.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,439 shares of company stock valued at $13,317,460 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

