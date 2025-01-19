WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.31 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 34.98 ($0.43). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 34.78 ($0.42), with a volume of 47,388 shares.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 44,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 29.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $213,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

