Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 88,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Wrap Technologies Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $76.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.87.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

