WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.10 and traded as high as $54.01. WSFS Financial shares last traded at $53.44, with a volume of 290,489 shares trading hands.

WSFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.20.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $267.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

