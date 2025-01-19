Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.51 and last traded at $46.48. Approximately 1,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.
Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63.
About Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF
The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.
