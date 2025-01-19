YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.01 and last traded at $42.12. 1,400,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,510,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.16.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 2.5 %

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.