1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Earns “Sell (E+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

FLWS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 489,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $522.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $741,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,542,364 shares in the company, valued at $34,703,660.96. The trade was a 2.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 208,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,210 in the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 129,627 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 686,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 93,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 152,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 340,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 114,072 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.