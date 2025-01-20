10,336 Shares in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $49.61 on Monday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $892.98 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

