11,307 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Acquired by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI stock opened at $68.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.47. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.9647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

