125 Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Bought by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Markel Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,391,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 71,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,398,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 46,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,490,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,776.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,342.66 and a 52 week high of $1,809.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,727.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,624.58.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

