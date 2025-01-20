16,793 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Purchased by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5,324.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,724,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 29.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,818,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,384 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,618,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,514 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

NWL opened at $10.12 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $240,666.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,075.84. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NWL

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.