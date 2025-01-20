24,318 Shares in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Bought by M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 98,847 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,067,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 176,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

CGGO stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

