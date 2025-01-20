2,780 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Acquired by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 18.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 97.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 72.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,271,064.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,750. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT opened at $135.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.61. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $145.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

