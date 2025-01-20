3,919 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Purchased by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.24 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $111.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.74.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.