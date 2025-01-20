3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 118.6% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in 3M by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $141.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. 3M has a 1 year low of $75.40 and a 1 year high of $141.66.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

