6,050 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Purchased by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Upstart by 94.1% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,917 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $939,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 63.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 725,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UPST. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $2,608,354.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,838.80. This represents a 42.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 334,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,608.10. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,535 shares of company stock valued at $26,968,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $62.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $88.95.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

