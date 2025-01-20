6,950 Shares in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 1,053.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 522.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIN opened at $14.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $860.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.26.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.96%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 119.30%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRIN

Insider Activity

In other Trinity Capital news, Director Ronald E. Estes purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $27,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,111.24. This trade represents a 8.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steve Louis Brown purchased 19,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $253,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 722,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,027.84. This trade represents a 2.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,702 shares of company stock valued at $392,696. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.