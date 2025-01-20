91,572 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,333.96. The trade was a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,171. This trade represents a 24.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.