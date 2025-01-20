Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,490 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in British American Tobacco by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 174,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 312,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

