Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 164 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $125.38 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.80 and a 1-year high of $126.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

