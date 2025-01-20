Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,871,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $161.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

