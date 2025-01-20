Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,246 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,944,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,362,996,000 after buying an additional 633,290 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BHP Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,603,624 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,041,000 after acquiring an additional 642,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BHP Group by 532.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,092,000 after acquiring an additional 129,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 503.6% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 768,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $50.06 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

