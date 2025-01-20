Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,520 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,683 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 683.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MFG opened at $5.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $5.31.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

