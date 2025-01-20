Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 26.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 48.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.2 %

Kellanova stock opened at $81.73 on Monday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 78.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. Argus downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $9,329,347.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,534,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,715,140.48. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 916,664 shares of company stock valued at $74,232,597 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

