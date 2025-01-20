Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 886 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 184.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 69.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.0 %

C stock opened at $80.05 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $80.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.93%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.