Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after acquiring an additional 853,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 728,040 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 482,670 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 809.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,078,000 after buying an additional 80,978 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,216.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $947.49 and a 12 month high of $1,283.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,223.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1,161.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,270.69.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

