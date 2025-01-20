Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Workday by 4,766.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $249.64 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,681.92. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total transaction of $13,799,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,200. The trade was a 48.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Workday

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.