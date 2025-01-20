AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AbbVie by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 484,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,064,000 after buying an additional 48,722 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,309,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,637,000 after purchasing an additional 26,088 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $171.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $207.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.75. The company has a market capitalization of $303.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 215.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,751.92. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AbbVie to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

