Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,905 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEL opened at $10.72 on Monday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $882.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $821,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,547.15. The trade was a 20.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark T. Phelan sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $111,572.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,030.20. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,922. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

