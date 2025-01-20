Access Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 192.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001,948 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 15.7% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $35,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 375,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,492,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $24.19.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Energy Storage Stocks Charging the Renewable Energy Sector
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Telecom Titans: Comparing Verizon and AT&T for Growth Potential
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Hims & Hers Health: A Stock to Trade or Own?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.