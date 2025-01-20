Access Financial Services Inc. Has $404,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,943,000 after buying an additional 3,848,061 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 66,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.29 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.