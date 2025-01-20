Access Financial Services Inc. Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 255,824 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 98,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter worth about $178,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BBN stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.