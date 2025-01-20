Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases 599 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 546.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 57.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 29.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.37.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GPK stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.85. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Charles D. Lischer sold 12,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $355,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,022.85. The trade was a 19.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $750,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,943.74. This represents a 24.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.