Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Short Interest Update

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 624,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Accuray alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARAY

Accuray Stock Down 2.6 %

ARAY opened at $2.24 on Monday. Accuray has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 36.93%. The firm had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accuray will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accuray

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Accuray by 1,087.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Accuray in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.