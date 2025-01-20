Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Adobe by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 28.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 201.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Adobe by 33.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,763 shares of company stock worth $893,665. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $429.99 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

