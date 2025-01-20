Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $435.99 and last traded at $429.99. 3,976,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 4,102,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $426.93.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $476.55 and a 200-day moving average of $512.03. The firm has a market cap of $189.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,763 shares of company stock worth $893,665. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 708 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

