AHL Investment Management Inc. Acquires 76,620 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 386,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,620 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,623.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 822.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.81 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

