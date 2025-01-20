AHL Investment Management Inc. Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 214.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares during the quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 83,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 29,609 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.72 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

