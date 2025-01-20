Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.06.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

AGI opened at $19.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

