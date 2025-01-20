Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 126,500 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth $3,148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Shares of ALX stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,135. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $982.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.34 and a 200-day moving average of $222.98. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $184.76 and a 52 week high of $251.63.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

About Alexander’s

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 194.81%.

(Get Free Report)

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.