Allison C. Hoffman Sells 4,585 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $123,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 154,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,448.80. This represents a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phreesia Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $27.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.94. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.33 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 95,058 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Phreesia by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PHR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

