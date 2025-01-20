Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Holdings Raised by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 42,574 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,224,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,310 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $52,156,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 252.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 593,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,974,000 after acquiring an additional 424,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,896,000 after acquiring an additional 233,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 113,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $119.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.31.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total value of $1,384,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,165,413.52. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at $695,928. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,537. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

