Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Sold by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp cut its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 49,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $35,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,426. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $77,474.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,637.19. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,307 shares of company stock worth $2,578,160 in the last ninety days. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $53.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

