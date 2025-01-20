American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Buys 1,367 Shares

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $12,590.07. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 939,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,912.27. This trade represents a 0.15 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NYC opened at $8.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.12. American Strategic Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91.

Get American Strategic Investment alerts:

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.