Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $202.58 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.29 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HII shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

