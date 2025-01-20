Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $225.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $188.21 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

