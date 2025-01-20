Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,067 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.42. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

