Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 210.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 447,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 303,036 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 417,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after buying an additional 49,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after buying an additional 179,783 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 104,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSK stock opened at $33.36 on Monday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.