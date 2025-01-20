Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 167 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 40.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $7,160,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $5,117,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $24,761,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.87.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE IBM opened at $224.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $207.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $239.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.