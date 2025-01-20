Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,090,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 354,184 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,792,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,082,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,069,000 after purchasing an additional 198,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $180.04 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $153.16 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.12.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

